Team news: Carlow U21s to face Wexford 22 February 2017





Carlow's Darren Lunney in action for Knockbeg College.

Carlow's Darren Lunney in action for Knockbeg College.

The Carlow team to face Wexford in the Leinster U21FC first round at Netwatch Cullen Park tonight has been revealed (throw-in 7.30pm).

The side managed by Peter McConnon includes four members of the county senior panel and they are Darren Crooks, Jamie Clarke (both St Andrews), Darren Lunney (Michael Davitts) and Shane O'Neill (Palatine).

Carlow (U21FC v Wexford): Ciaran Byrne; Conor O'Doherty, John Murphy, Colm Byrne; Darren Crooks, Cathal Gaffney, Niall Lowry; Ian Atkinson, Jack Brennan; Sean Bambrick, Jamie Clarke, Cathal Bailey; Darren Lunney, Shane O'Neill, Donal Smithers.

Subs: Colm Barry, Conor McGrath, Andrew Casey, Sean Brennan, Conor Crowley, Andrew Byrne, Peter Hennessy, Mark Lawlor, Conor Foley, Dan O'Connor, Conor Reynolds, Conor O'Toole, Liam Galway.