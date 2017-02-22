Skelly the front runner in Presidential race 22 February 2017





Martin Skelly.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Martin Skelly.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Longford's Martin Skelly is the bookies' favourite to succeed Aogan O Fearghail as GAA President at this weekend's Annual Congress.

The five runners declared for the race are Frank Burke (Galway), Robert Frost (Clare), John Horan (Dublin), Sean Walsh (Kerry) and Skelly.

Paddy Power have installed the latter as the 6/5 favourite with Horan hot on his heels at 5/4.

Walsh is considered the outsider at 6/1.

Check out all the odds here: GAA Presidential Race 2017