Cavan 'playing out of their skins' under McGleenan, says Cavanagh 22 February 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

There's no danger of Tyrone taking Mattie McGleenan's Cavan for granted in Healy Park this Sunday, insists Sean Cavanagh.

Former Red Hand star McGleenan's new charges have already claimed the scalp of his native county in the McKenna Cup last month and Cavanagh is not surprised that he has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure as Breffni County boss.

“Mattie's a personal friend,” Cavanagh told The Irish Independent.

“He coached me in the MacRory Cup back in 2000 in Armagh. He coached me for the club for a couple of years around '07, '08, '09. He's a great, great fella.

“I would be in constant contact with him, he lives only over the road in Eglish. He's obviously getting a tune out of Cavan at the minute, they're playing out of their skins.

“The type of guy he is, he'll always get the buy-in of the players. I said that before he came on board and you can see how the Cavan guys are responding to him.

“He got (our) scalp up in Kingspan Breffni Park in the McKenna Cup and I've no doubt he'll be looking to come to Healy Park and send out a message as well.

“That's going to be a tough for us no doubt about that. He'll know how to make life difficult for us. It's obviously our job to make life difficult for him.”