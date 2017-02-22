Mixed news for Banner County

22 February 2017

Clare's Conor Ryan and Colm Galvin.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Clare's Conor Ryan is to take a year out from hurling on medical advice.

Clare FM is reporting that the Cratloe man, who missed most of last season due to a virus, is to take a step back from playing but will stay on as part of Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney's backroom team.

Meanwhile, David McInerney could feature against Tipperary in Semple Stadium on Sunday week having returned from travelling abroad.




