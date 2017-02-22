O'Rourke seeks 'big performance' 22 February 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

By John P Graham



Ahead of their trip to Killarney to take on Kerry this Sunday, Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke is demanding improvement from his players.

The Farney County had to settle for a share of the spoils with neighbours Cavan in round 2 and O'Rourke acknowledges that a repeat of that performance won't be good enough against the Kingdom.

He's hoping his hand will be strengthened by the return from injury of a number of key players...

“I suppose the thing from Monaghan’s point of view is that you will always be hoping that you have your full resources to pick from, because, as a county, we do not have the resources that others enjoy,” he remarked.

“But, if we have everyone there and all fit, then it gives us other options and against a team like Kerry you will need everyone on board and all fit and well.

“We will also have to improve big time though if we are to get anything out of this game. We are still not at full strength because we have a number of players who are out long term, like Vinny Corey, Dessie Mone, Dessie Ward, Micheal Bannigan, Brian Greenan and Fergal McGeough.

“Things are improving, the only thing I can say though is that everyone knows we will need a big performance and if we don’t put up a big performance then we will not get anything out of it, it’s as simple as that.”