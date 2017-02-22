Sligo centre enters final phase 22 February 2017





The Sligo team huddle before their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash against Leitrim at Markievicz Park with Benbulben in the background.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Sligo team huddle before their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash against Leitrim at Markievicz Park with Benbulben in the background.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo GAA’s Centre of Excellence has entered its final phase of development.

The remaining work on the new facility at Scarden includes completion of the floodlit training area and other utilities.

This part of the development costs €300,000 and is the final phase of the project which began over five years ago, when 25 acres of land was purchased at Scarden.

The €3.2 new Centre of Excellence will be home to all Sligo GAA teams and is already fully operational.

