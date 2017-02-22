'Dalo' and wife catch burglars in the act 22 February 2017





Munster manager Anthony Daly.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Munster manager Anthony Daly.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Two burglars got more than they bargained for when they tried to rob two-time All-Ireland winning Clare captain Anthony Daly's house.

The incident happened on October 5th last and the thieves were apprehended after the former Clare and Dublin manager and his wife, Eilish, bravely gave chase before raising the alarm.

Burglar Stacey Massey was yesterday sentenced to nine months in jail at Kilrush District Court for her part in the attempted raid.

The Irish Daily Star reports that the Court heard how Daly and two of his daughters were in their home in west Clare when Massey and a male accomplice entered their home's utility room and kitchen.

Insp Tom Kennedy said that Mr Daly was unaware of the burglars presence in his home and it was only when his wife Eilish and teenage daughter came home that they saw the thieves fleeing out the back of the house.

Mrs Daly gave chase to the two and alerted her husband who headed towards the boundary trees at the property in pursuit of the two.

Gardai were also alerted and and soon after Ms Massey and her accomplice were apprehended by gardai in scrub area near the Daly home.