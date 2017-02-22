Creedon: we'll shake hands after 22 February 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

There will be no room for sentiment when Peter Creedon sends his Laois players out on to the O'Moore Park field for Saturday night's Division 3 encounter against his former Tipperary charges.

The Cork native laid the foundations for the Premier County's run to last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final during his spells as minor, U-21 and senior manager.

“I've worked with all of the Tipp players, many of them for nearly ten years, so they'll be trying to get one over on me and I'll be trying to get one over on them,” he remarked to The Irish Independent.

“We'll go at it hard for the match and then shake hands after.

“I wasn't one bit surprised at Tipp's emergence, they'd been knocking on the door in previous years. There's huge talent within that squad, they'll be hoping to push on and will be a huge challenge on Saturday night.

"I'd be hoping Tipp will do very well in the league and push on in the Munster Championship but on Saturday night I'll be planning the best performance for Laois.”

Creedon is planning without the services of Kevin Meaney and Kieran Lillis who both picked up knocks in recent weeks while midfielder Brendan Quigley is not set to return for another six weeks at least.