O'Neill set for road trip 22 February 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill is looking forward to their first away trip in the league as they take on Derry at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Lilywhites have won their opening two matches against Meath in Navan and Cork in Newbridge and now face the Oak Leaf County this weekend.

They will be favourites against a Derry side that shipped a heavy defeat to Meath in the last round, but O’Neill told the Leinster Leader that they will be taking nothing for granted.

“We are really looking forward to the game,” said O’Neill. “It will be our first opportunity to be on the road.

“We had no pre-match stay over last year so this will be a new experience for some of the lads, but it will be great; a chance to talk, chat, breakfast together; all positive to many; another learning experience and hopefully a very positive experience.”

