Wexford v Waterford on the double this weekend 22 February 2017





Wexford's Aidan Nolan is held back by Jamie Barron and Tadgh De Burca of Waterford during their side's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash at Semple Stadium in 2016.

Wexford and Waterford are set to meet on the double this weekend as both their senior hurlers and footballers clash on Sunday afternoon.

Fresh from their impressive start to 2017 under new boss Davy Fitzgerald, the Model County senior hurlers will face Derek McGrath's Deise men in a challenge game to mark the official opening of Kilmore GAA's clubhouse development. Throw-in is fixed for 3.15pm.

Meanwhile, the county's footballers will go head-to-head at Innovate Wexford Park for their Allianz League Division 4 top-of-the-table round three encounter. Throw-in at the county grounds has been brought forward to 1pm to allow supporters to attend both games.