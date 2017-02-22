No rest for Corrigan 22 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. UCC's Ronan O'Toole (9) and Adrian Spillane (11) with Ciaran Corrigan of St Mary's.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The life of an inter-county footballer still at college can be a hectic one; just ask Fermanagh’s Ciaran Corrigan.

Last weekend, Corrigan lined out in the biggest game of his career so far as he helped St Mary’s University, Belfast win the Sigerson Cup for the first time since 1989.

Just 24hrs earlier, Corrigan scored a goal in their semi-final win over UCC, while he also played his part in the final win over favourites UCD.

It was a hectic weekend for the 21-year-old but following the celebrations, it is back to inter-county training for the dual star.

And a long trip to Cork this weekend where the Erne County takes on the Rebels in round three of the Allianz NFL Division Two campaign.

