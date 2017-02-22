No pressure on Midlanders 22 February 2017





Westmeath's John Keane and Fergal Wilson. Westmeath's John Keane and Fergal Wilson.

Westmeath under-21 joint manager Fergal Wilson believes that they are going into tonight’s Leinster football championship clash against Meath under no pressure.

The Lake County welcome their Royal neighbours to Lakepoint Park for the 7.30pm throw in this evening.

The sides last met in this competition back in 2015 when Meath came out on top and the Royals are favourites to advance to a quarterfinal meeting with Dublin.

Westmeath have not reached the provincial decider since 2010 and Wilson who manages the side alongside John Keane, told the Westmeath Independent that there is not much hype in the county over the current crop of under-21s.

“It’s probably a good thing that the lads don’t have much expectancy on them,” said Wilson. “It probably gives us a point to prove, in some ways, and means we can just focus completely on getting good performances and not have anything else going on around the set-up.

“For Wednesday, we will be just looking for a performance and not to regret anything afterwards. If we get the best out of the lads then we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“Meath are a strong side but I think home advantage is a bonus for us and hopefully Westmeath people will come out and support us.”