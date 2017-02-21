Donegal club stunned by tragic death of juvenile coach 21 February 2017





The late John McLaughlin. Pic Malin GAA The late John McLaughlin. Pic Malin GAA

Donegal GAA is mourning Malin U16 manager John McLaughlin, who was killed in a car crash on his way to training last night.

The married father of two was a valued member of Malin GAA Club, who issued a statement saying: "It is with total shock and sadness that our club learned of the tragic death of John.

"Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Mags John's wife, Niamh his daughter, Sean his son and John's parents Noel and Rosaleen, his brothers and sisters and all John's extended family."

As well as being Malin U16 manager, John was also treasurer of Inishowen GAA Board.