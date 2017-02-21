Benburb gets new hurling club 21 February 2017





Dúiche Néill, An Bhinn Borb is the name of a new hurling club based in Benburb, County Tyrone.

The vision of the club is to ensure that hurling is accessible to all children in local communities such as Benburb, Blackwatertown, Eglish, Moy, Tullysaran, Collegland, Grange and Annaghmore.

Dúiche Néill are in the process of running an initial six-week indoor training programme (with two Ulster GAA coaches in attendance) in Tullysaran Community Centre on Friday nights, with the intention of moving outdoors thereafter.

Club chairperson Liam Kelly, who hails from the hurling stronghold of Kilkenny, told the Ulster GAA website:

“Already we have seen huge numbers and success in our first few weeks of training, with 58 very talented kids being registered on our first night, with more new kids showing up every week. It has been fantastic to hear the great feedback from parents.”