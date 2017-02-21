Keith: Ardsmen back on track 21 February 2017





Goalkeeper Stephen Keith says Down's hurlers are "back on track" following their victory over Roscommon on Sunday.

Having been beaten by Meath in their first outing of the campaign, the Ardsmen got their Division 2B bid off the ground with a five-point victory over the Rossies:

“That’s our league back on track now so we don’t see any reason why we can’t go to Mayo and Wicklow and get results there and play Derry in our last game,” their net minder told The Irish News. “If we win those games, we can get to a league final. That has to be our aim.

“We just want to get back into Division 2A where there are better teams and that’s where we need to be. I think it would entice younger players wanting to play for the county and wanting to play against Carlow, Westmeath and Antrim.”