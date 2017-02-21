Shanahan: Dubs "as good as any team" 21 February 2017





Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Dan Shanahan fears Waterford's hurlers are in for a torrid time when they take on Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday week.

The Round Three Division 1A clash has taken on added significance after last weekend's results for the respective teams, which saw Na Deise lose to Tipperary while the Dubs recorded a shock victory in Cork.

"We'll train hard now next week and go into the Dublin game on Saturday week in Croke Park, which is a lovely outing for lads to get to Croke Park at this time of year," selector Shanahan told The Irish Daily Star.

"No one gave them a chance going down to Pairc Ui Rinn but anyone can beat anyone. Tipp are obviously top but we'll battle. You'd say it'll suit Dublin - big wide pitch and the way their players ran was unbelievable - it really hurt Cork in the backs.

"You put the Cuala lads into the Dublin set-up and I'll tell you one thing - above in Croke Park they'll be as good as any team, I can assure you of that. We never write off Dublin because we know what they're capable of."