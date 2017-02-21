Video: Sigerson is 'special' 21 February 2017





"I’ll remember this forever" - Antrim man Eunan Walsh explains why the Independent.ie Sigerson Cup Finals weekend is ‘special’ after winning the Trench Cup with DKIT at Bekan in County Mayo.

‘Just to be part of it and to say you’ve been at a Sigerson, and it’s even better when you go on and win an All Ireland."

DKIT, managed by Armagh All Ireland winner Oisin McConville, defeated Waterford IT to take the title for the second year in-a-row.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.