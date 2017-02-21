"He came for his pound of flesh and got it" 21 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Glenbeigh-Glencar and Kerry's Darran O'Sullivan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Darran O'Sullivan has hit out at the Rock defender who gave him a dead leg during Sunday's All-Ireland Club JFC final.

O'Sullivan bagged 1-3 as Kerry champions Glenbeigh-Glencar defeated Tyrone counterparts Rock in a bruising encounter at Croke Park that saw four players sent off.

The Kerry attacker limped through the second half of the game after being nailed by one of the St Patrick's defenders and the leg injury means he will not be available to the Kingdom for this weekend's NFL Division One clash with Monaghan:

"It's a dead leg above the knee, kind of rattled the side of my knee," he told The Irish Daily Star. "He came for his pound of flesh and got it. It's just badly swollen now. It's just one of those things.

"It all depends on the leg. If I had no injury, I'd probably be looking at next weekend or the weekend after with Kerry.

"To be honest, I think the Kerry / Tyrone thing got blown out of proportion. It was just two teams that were going hammer and tongs for it and it was always going to be that type of game, a lot of emotions on the line."