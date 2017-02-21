"I wasn't slamming any of the younger lads" 21 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody celebrates with Eoin Larkin after their 2015 Leinster SHC final victory over Dublin at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eoin Larkin has defended the tweet he posted after Kilkenny's Division 1A hammering in Clare.

After the Cats were demolished by the Banner County in Ennis on Sunday, the former Black & Amber star took to social media to exclaim: “Not good enough from Kk. still reliant on experienced lads. Younger lads need to have the attitude NEVER give up. Too many standing around”.

Speaking to Newstalk, Larkin has clarified that it was lack of work-rate that perturbed him rather than lack of ability: “My phone hasn’t stopped going since last night. I was merely expressing an opinion. I’m sure other people have different opinions but I wasn’t slamming any of the younger lads.

"I know there are great young lads in there and it probably will take them time to adjust to intercounty level. I know I certainly didn’t set the world alight when I started.

“It certainly wasn’t skill levels. As I’ve seen over the last couple of years, most of them young lads have come in on the training panels making up the numbers and there is certainly bundles of skill they have.

"It wasn’t that that frustrated me – it was the work-rate. I’m not expecting miracles. That has to come in time but I was expecting more out of them.”