Gallagher bows out

Donegal's Neil Gallagher lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after his side's All-Ireland SFC final success over Mayo in 2012.

Another link with Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning team has been severed with the news that Neil Gallagher has retired from inter-county football.

The Glenswilly clubman made his debut in the McKenna Cup against Queen's at the end of 2003 and went on to become one of the finest midfielders the county has ever produced. He captained Donegal to their first Allianz League Division 1 title in 2007 and partnered Rory Kavanagh in the engine room in the All-Ireland final victory over Mayo five years later.

Neil Gallagher lifts the Allianz League Division 1 trophy as Donegal captain in 2007.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

He also won three Ulster SFC medals (2011, 2012 and 2014) and two All Stars (2012 and 2014) in a glittering inter-county career.

Gallagher's retirement, along with those of Eamon McGee, Colm McFadden, Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye and David Walsh since the end of last season, means only six of the 2012 team remain available to manager Rory Gallagher, who has already begun the rebuilding process.