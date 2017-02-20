HS hurling team of the week 20 February 2017





A general view of the action during the Allianz HL clash between Cork and Dublin at Pairc Ui Rinn.

This weekend's Allianz Hurling League action saw plenty of twists and turns, here's our team of the week...

1. Paul Dermody (Kildare)



The scoring exploits of John Mulhall and David Reidy captured the headlines but the Lilywhites' number one proved his worth against Westmeath with a number of fine stops.





2. Seadna Morey (Clare)



The Banner County bounced back from their opening round defeat to Cork in fine style with a 13 point victory over Kilkenny.



3. Eoghan O'Donnell (Dublin)



The Whitehall Colmcille clubman has been a model of consistency for Ger Cunningham's side in the pivotal full-back position.





4. James Barry (Tipperary)



Waterford's forwards found the going tough against Barry and his Premier County defensive colleagues.



5. Seamus Kennedy (Tipperary)



The Tipp half-back also caught the eye as Michael Ryan's men continued their winning ways in Division 1A.





6. Conor Cleary (Clare)



The Banner County rearguard coughed up just five points from play to the Cats in Cusack Park.



7. David Fitzgerald (Clare)

The Clare half-back enjoyed a fine outing against Kilkenny and contributed a point to their winning tally of 2-19.





8. James Ryan (Limerick)



After losing their round 1 encounter against Wexford, captain Ryan and the Treaty County took their frustrations out on Kerry with a 22-point win.



9. Barry Carton (Wexford)



Wexford are in pole position in Division 1B thanks to their comeback win against Galway and midfielder Carton was one of the stars of their two-point victory.





10. Eoghan Conroy (Dublin)



Conroy pilfered 1-2 as the team in sky blue registered a badly needed 2-19 to 1-14 success at Cork's expense.



11. Stephen Maher (Laois)



'Picky' helped himself to 0-12 (7 frees) as Laois made the most of their numerical advantage against Offaly in O'Moore Park.





12. Lee Chin (Wexford)



The all-action Chin was very much to the fore as the Model County issued a statement of intent in Pearse Stadium.



13. Conor McDonald (Wexford)



The talented McDonald took the scoring honours for Davy Fitzgerald's side with a return of 0-7 (5 frees).





14. John McGrath (Tipperary)



The Waterford rearguard struggled to cope with McGrath who top scored for Tipp with 1-6 (0-3 frees) in Walsh Park.



15. Aron Shanagher (Clare)



The Wolfe Tones clubman's contribution of 1-4 was key in their surprisingly comprehensive win.



