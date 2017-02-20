Carrickshock 'water boys' lift All-Ireland trophy 20 February 2017





Carrickshock supporters Gary Comerford and Jim Rohan lift the All-Ireland club IHC trophy on the steps of the Hogan Stand.

Two of Carrickshock's biggest supporters had the honour of raising the All-Ireland club IHC trophy on the steps of the Hogan Stand on Saturday evening.

In a lovely gesture, captain John Tennyson stood back and let Gary Comerford and Jim Rohan lift the silverware after the Kilkenny club's facile victory over Galway's Ahascragh-Fonenagh at Croke Park.

"They represent the heart and soul of Carrickshock," Tennyson said of the lifelong friends, who are officially the 'water boys' with the squad and never miss a game involving the green and gold.