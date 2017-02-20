O'Connor not getting carried away 20 February 2017





Clare joint-manager Gerry O'Connor.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare joint-manager Gerry O'Connor.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Gerry O'Connor downplayed Clare's surprisingly comfortable win over Kilkenny.

The Banner handed Brian Cody his heaviest defeat (13 points) as Kilkenny manager to get last week's Allianz Hurling League first round loss to Cork out of their system.

"It's great for confidence, but we didn't lose the run of ourselves in terms of how we reacted last week, so we're not going to lose the run of ourselves either here," the joint-manager stressed.

Aaron Shanagher was the name on everyone's lips after scoring 1-4, but O'Connor was quick to acknowledge the contribution of those further out the field.

"You've got to realise the quality of the ball that's coming in and the platform that our half back line and midfield gave us.

"While our forwards played really wel, it's important to reflect on how our midfield and half back line did. When you're on top in terms of your six defenders, you will give quality ball into your forwards and it's easier then for them to make those runs when the quality of those balls are coming in to the degree it was today."