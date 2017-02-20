Cats 'look in real trouble', says Sheedy 20 February 2017





Then Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy and Kilkenny manager Brian Cody share word during their side's Allianz HL clash in 2010.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Then Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy and Kilkenny manager Brian Cody share word during their side's Allianz HL clash in 2010.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Liam Sheedy has expressed grave doubts about Kilkenny's ability to compete for the All-Ireland this year.

While stressing that it's still very early in the season, the former Tipperary All-Ireland winning manager reckons Brian Cody will be a worried man after their heaviest defeat under his reign against Clare yesterday.

"The manager who's probably having the most sleepless nights at the moment is probably Brian Cody, which is most unusual," Sheedy told RTÉ.

"Twelve points again yesterday, four in the second half. Seven of those came from TJ Reid. He has a forward line that's non-existent aside from TJ.

"They look in real trouble. I know it's early days but certainly they look like a team that just doesn't have the quality to match their top-level opponents at the moment. Clare were full value for their 13-point victory yesterday. Aaron Shanagaher and Shane O'Donnell ran the show up front and were really busy.

"But Kilkenny have serious problems and even at this early stage it's hard to see how they're going to mount a challenge in 2017 based on their performances to date."