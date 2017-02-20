Devine's back on duty after difficult week 20 February 2017





Westmeath referee Alfie Devine during the NHL Division 2B clash with Meath and Derry at Pairc Tailteann. Westmeath referee Alfie Devine during the NHL Division 2B clash with Meath and Derry at Pairc Tailteann.

Referee Alfie Devine bravely took charge of yesterday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2B tie between Meath and Derry in Navan just two days after the funeral of his brother Donal.

A former Westmeath hurler, Donal passed away suddenly last Tuesday evening after training with his club Castlepollard. A minute's silence was impeccably observed in his memory before the Pairc Tailteann clash which Meath won comfortably and produced four red cards.

Meath stand for a minute's silence for the late Donal Devine.

Meanwhile, Donal's nephew Allan Devine was also in action for the Westmeath hurlers in their Division 2A defeat to Kildare in Newbridge.

Westmeath's Allan Devine with Peter Moran of Kildare.

Pic via Daniel Boyce.