Keane to undergo scan on injured knee 20 February 2017





Mayo's Kevin Keane.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Kevin Keane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kevin Keane will have scan today on the knee injury which cut short his involvement in Westport's dramatic All-Ireland club IFC final victory over St. Colmcille's yesterday.

There are fears that the defender could miss Mayo's upcoming Allianz League games after he was forced off after only 10 minutes of the Croke Park decider.

"We're only guessing at this stage. It's unfortunate for him because he was a major part of us getting here, to only last a few minutes. We wouldn't be here without Kevin," Westport manager Damien Loftus told the Western People.

"But I'd have to say hats off to Brian O'Malley, who's only 19 and is doing his Leaving Cert. He went in full back and he was just phenomenal in there. He looked like a seasoned pro, just absolutely incredible."