Loughnane hails Fitzgerald impact 20 February 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Ger Loughnane has described Wexford's two wins over Limerick and Galway as a "mammoth achievement" on the part of manager Davy Fitzgerald.

The victories have put the Model County - who have been rejuvenated under Fitzgerald - firmly in the driving seat for promotion to Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League next year.

"The biggest winners of the weekend are undoubtedly Wexford," Loughnane wrote in the Irish Daily Star.

"It is a mammoth achievement already for Davy Fitzgerald who has likely taken his team into Division 1A after just two games, provided they take care of the ties against Kerry, Offaly and Laois to come.

"To go into Salthill and to come from behind for the second week in-a-row and win shows the lift that Davy has already given to Wexford.

"All credit is due to them. Wexford hurling will be on a high and everybody in the country will be looking forward to a likely Leinster semi-final at Wexford Park against Kilkenny."