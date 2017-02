GAA tweets of the week 20 February 2017





Carrickshock's Richie Power celebrates winning the All-Ireland club IHC title with his family.

The All-Ireland Club Intermediate and Junior finals took centre stage over the weekend while 'The Ranch' pulled off an upset in the Sigerson Cup decider...

Thanks to everyone for the good luck msgs today. Words can't describe this feeling, it will never be forgotten and a perfect end #shocksabu pic.twitter.com/G63DcVxPCv — Richie Power (@power_richie) February 18, 2017

Great to see these boys lifting the cup .. Great kilkenny men https://t.co/rG1qxpiyZ5 — Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) February 18, 2017

Congrats to all involved with @carrickshockgaa ...great day for the parish! — Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) February 18, 2017

Congrats @MayfieldGAA on their All Ireland victory today #TheToughest — Colm O Neill (@crossbar13) February 18, 2017

Westport will be hopping tonight! Delighted for @kevkeane3 & @leeroykeegan . The young fellas made the difference! — Kevin McLoughlin (@KevinMcLough) February 19, 2017

There isn't a dog safe in Westport tonite brilliant win @leeroykeegan @kevkeane3 and congrats to all involved @WestportGAA — Alan Dillon (@Alan_Dillon) February 19, 2017

Well done @gbeighgcargaa and what about this man @Darransull86 All Ireland Champion again. Well done Darran. Well deserved to u & the team. pic.twitter.com/piUB01VbGr — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) February 19, 2017

Ref was really poor in the All Ireland junior final. Whistle happy and card happy. — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) February 19, 2017

How it should be! pic.twitter.com/xqqsEaWqSd — Niall Kelly (@Niall_Kelly_14) February 19, 2017

I love the start to the league by @OfficialWexGAA. Liam Dunne did great work but Davy has brought his unique spark! Tipp looking class apart — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) February 19, 2017

Sigerson Cup champions! Oohhh what a feeling #proud pic.twitter.com/ZipOTR1qMz — Cathal Mcshane (@CathalMcshane) February 18, 2017

Well done boys! Well done! https://t.co/n5Vl2IEXmi — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) February 18, 2017

Absolutely unreal!! No success deserved as much after the years of hard work put in by the men. Huge congratulations @StMarysBelfast! #UTR — Conor Clarke (@ConorClarke_) February 18, 2017

Unbelievable result for @StMarysBelfast

4 very happy ranchers celebrating a memorable victory today! #uptheranch pic.twitter.com/XR3umtJMLo — Joe McMahon (@Bigjoemc) February 18, 2017

Delighted for St Mary's! Shows what a system can do it our game. Said it after last week Conor Meyler best young player in Ireland. #somewin — Conor Laverty (@ConorLav14) February 18, 2017

Congrats to @StMarysBelfast amazing what a good work ethic and belief can bring you. Hard luck to @UCDGAA #SigersonCup — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) February 18, 2017

Good game in #SigersonCup. Quick note to the keepers the full back line hate short kick outs, we just want to mark our man and go home. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) February 18, 2017

Welcome to the parish @pgal10 don't get to used to that number though pic.twitter.com/qpOC59SioU — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) February 19, 2017

@bernardbrogan that's yours whenever you want it. I can play anywhere.... — paul galvin (@pgal10) February 19, 2017

Just fell in wit a sport called Hurling.It's like watching hockey n rugby in 1.seen a bloke get hit in da head wit a stick n carried on — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 19, 2017