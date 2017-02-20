Fiji rugby star has 'fallen in love' with hurling

20 February 2017

Nemani Nadolo in action for Fiji.
©INPHO/Billy Stickland.

Fiji and Montpellier's 20-stone winger Nemani Nadolo has declared his love for hurling.

Judging by some of his tweets, we can assume that Nadolo was introduced to the sport by his Montpellier team-mate and former Cork All-Ireland minor winning captain Tomás O'Leary. In one of them, he jokes about joining O'Leary's GAA club Erin's Own and becoming the third Fijian after Seán Óg and Setanta O hAilpin to line out for Cork.

Another Cork man, Munster and Irish rugby star Simon Zebo, also joined in the Twitter banter.

 

 

 

 




