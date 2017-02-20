Fiji rugby star has 'fallen in love' with hurling 20 February 2017





Nemani Nadolo in action for Fiji.

©INPHO/Billy Stickland. Nemani Nadolo in action for Fiji.©INPHO/Billy Stickland.

Fiji and Montpellier's 20-stone winger Nemani Nadolo has declared his love for hurling.

Judging by some of his tweets, we can assume that Nadolo was introduced to the sport by his Montpellier team-mate and former Cork All-Ireland minor winning captain Tomás O'Leary. In one of them, he jokes about joining O'Leary's GAA club Erin's Own and becoming the third Fijian after Seán Óg and Setanta O hAilpin to line out for Cork.

Another Cork man, Munster and Irish rugby star Simon Zebo, also joined in the Twitter banter.

Just fell in wit a sport called Hurling.It's like watching hockey n rugby in 1.seen a bloke get hit in da head wit a stick n carried on — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 19, 2017

@nemani_nadolo best sport in the world don't believe @Tomas_OLeary when he tells you how much of a superstar hurler he was — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 19, 2017