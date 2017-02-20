'It's in our own hands' 20 February 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates with Conor McDonald.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Davy Fitzgerald paid tribute Wexford's large travelling support after an excellent away victory in Salthill put them in pole position for promotion from Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

The rejuvenated Slaneysiders have now beaten the two promotion favourites in Limerick and Galway and will be guaranteed top-flight league hurling in 2018 if they win their remaining games against Offaly, Laois and Kerry.

"It is in our hands," Fitzgerald told the Irish Examiner.

"I am delighted we are giving them (Wexford supporters) something to shout about. At different times, it did look like the game was going from us. It stayed with us. The end was so exciting. I just knew we were going to get over the line.

The Wexford manager added: "I am so proud of the lads. They worked extremely hard. The Wexford confidence over the last number of years... they needed more confidence. I could see that in them, but in order to get that confidence, I just felt we needed to be up and playing early.

"I wouldn't have gone out as hard as early in Clare in other years; you'd try to time it a bit better for later in the year."