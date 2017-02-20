Video: Rebelettes bounce back to beat Dubs 20 February 2017





Roisin Phelan stood in at full-back for Cork against Dublin in the absence of Brid Stack.

©Jerome Quinn Media. Roisin Phelan stood in at full-back for Cork against Dublin in the absence of Brid Stack.©Jerome Quinn Media.

With only six of their 2016 All Ireland Final team, a very young Cork selection bounced back from defeat in Armagh to beat Dublin by six points at Mallow in the Lidl National League.

Roisin Phelan has moved to full-back in the absence of 2016 Player of the Year Brid Stack and gave a commanding performance.

‘It’s great for the younger players to get this chance. Hopefully the older girls will come back in the long run but there’s advantages to them taking time off as well’.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.