Video: Rebelettes bounce back to beat Dubs

20 February 2017

Roisin Phelan stood in at full-back for Cork against Dublin in the absence of Brid Stack.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

With only six of their 2016 All Ireland Final team, a very young Cork selection bounced back from defeat in Armagh to beat Dublin by six points at Mallow in the Lidl National League. 

Roisin Phelan has moved to full-back in the absence of 2016 Player of the Year Brid Stack and gave a commanding performance. 

‘It’s great for the younger players to get this chance. Hopefully the older girls will come back in the long run but there’s advantages to them taking time off as well’. 

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




Most Read Stories

Devine's back on duty after difficult week

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

GAA tweets of the week

Fiji rugby star has 'fallen in love' with hurling

John Heslin to star as Michael Corleone

'It's in our own hands'


Android app on Google Play