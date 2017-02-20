Kiely insists it's still all to play for 20 February 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Limerick boss John Kiely is refusing to give up on promotion.

Despite hammering Kerry yesterday, the Treaty are already playing catch-up on Wexford who are in pole position for promotion from Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League after beating both Limerick and Galway.

"There are three more games to be played, you'd never know what's going to happen in this game," Kiely is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

"But you'd have to say it's most likely at this stage (Wexford getting promoted), we'll wait and see. We'll take it one game a time - we're focusing now on the Offaly game in two weeks' time."

The manager insisted there will be no let-up from Limerick in their bid to secure top-flight league hurling for the first time in eight years.

"Any fella that gets a jersey should do it justice, on every day he gets it, no matter what the circumstance, whether it's a challenge, a league match or a championship match. That message is clear from us, I can tell you, because any fella that goes out there and doesn't put in the hard yards won't be there too long."