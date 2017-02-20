John Heslin to star as Michael Corleone 20 February 2017





John Heslin as Michael Corleone John Heslin as Michael Corleone

The Mullingar Park Hotel is the place to be this Saturday night with “St Loman's Night At The Oskars” taking place.



The show is new to the locality but the theme is like Hollywood! Seven films have been shot and produced in nearby locations ready to be shown on the big screen on the night.

The major twist is that all the actors and actresses are from Mullingar and surrounding areas!



Westmeath's John Heslin appears as Michael Corleone in The Godfather. Other films include The Field, The Snapper, Fr Ted, Bridesmaids, A Few Good Men and 12 Angry Men!!

On the conclusion of the seven films there will be the Oskar Awards. What will win Best Film? Who’ll pick up the Oskar for Best Actor or Actress plus many more awards on the night!

Four judges have been confirmed to cast their views on the films. Peter Coonan better known for his role as Fran in Love Hate will be there while the other judges are film director Mark O Connor, Lord of the dance star Fiona Gallagher while local celebrity Dermot Mullen completes the list!

So dress up, get your tickets, walk the red carpet and experience the Hollywood lifestyle for one night only!

Tickets available from The Sherry Fitzgerald Office on Dominick St or call Tony on 087 2024568 or Robbie on 086 8538140.

Tickets also available from our actors who are listed on the dedicated Facebook page “St Lomans Night At The Oskars”.



Doors open 6.30pm, show starts 7.30pm.