Keegan exorcises demons of past final defeats 19 February 2017





Lee Keegan and his Westport teammates celebrate with the All-Ireland club IFC silverware.

Lee Keegan and his Westport teammates celebrate with the All-Ireland club IFC silverware.

Having finished on the wrong end of the scoreline three times on All-Ireland SFC final day, Lee Keegan is determined to savour every moment of the celebrations that follow Westport's All-Ireland Club IFC success.

The 'Footballer of the Year' and his club-mates got to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand today after scraping over St Colmcille's (Meath) by 2-12 to 3-8.

“You have to make your own luck in Croke Park and for a Mayo team to come here, I suppose for myself personally, it puts away some of the demons of the last couple of years,” he told RTE Sport.

“It’s been a long road for Westport for a long time. We haven’t gone too well in the last six or seven years. It’s a fantastic occasion.

“You saw the support and the atmosphere here, how much it means to people. This is what it’s all about.

“It’s sad that someone has to lose but I’ve been on the receiving end enough times and I’m going to enjoy this.

“It’s a rare occasion when you come up and win an All-Ireland. It’s a hard road, it’s a long road and believe you me, just to finally get my hands on that trophy and medal, it means so much to me right now.”