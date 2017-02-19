'NEVER give up', tweets Larkin 19 February 2017





Clare and Kilkenny players compete for possession during their side's Allianz HL clash at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Eight time Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Eoin Larkin wasn't happy with what he witnessed in Cusack Park today.

The Cats slumped to their biggest ever defeat to Clare at senior level (0-12 to 1-19) and the recently retired Larkin took to twitter to vent his frustration.

He honed in on the attitude of the 'younger lads' in the black and amber jersey...