Ryan: It could have gone any way 19 February 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan pinpointed John McGrath's 58th minute goal as a defining moment in their 1-18 to 0-15 Allianz HL Division 1A victory over Waterford in Walsh Park today.

“It certainly wasn’t comfortable,” the Premier County boss remarked to The Irish Times.

“The goal gave us a bit of daylight. A well-worked goal. We thought a point or two either way was how this game might pan out.

“It looked easier by the scoreboard but not for the players out there. It was wave after wave after wave of attack.

“Our goalie pulled off a great save. These are very small margins. It could have gone any way.”

Waterford manager Derek McGrath, meanwhile, had no complaints following their six point defeat.

“I thought we were doing well to be only a point down at half-time, if I’m honest.

“I just thought they were a little bit more clinical and I won’t say a skill deficit, but just very sharp like.

“I thought Tipp were very impressive now, I can’t be any more honest than that.”