HL3A / 3B round-up: Farney move clear
19 February 2017
Monaghan's Brian McGuigan goes on a solo run.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Monaghan lead the way in Division 3A of the national hurling league, beating Donegal by 1-21 to 3-14.
Brian McGuigan netted in the eighth minute as the hosts won today’s top-of-the-table clash at Castleblayney.
At Darver, Tyrone got off the mark with a comprehensive 5-16 to 0-12 defeat of Louth, with Damien Casey, Pierse O’Kelly, Duibhir Marshall and Sean Og Grogan (2) netting.
In 3B, there was a thrilling encounter at Carrick-on-Shannon, where Longford got the better of Leitrim, 2-19 to 3-13, to join Warwickshire at the top of the table.