HL3A / 3B round-up: Farney move clear 19 February 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Monaghan's Brian McGuigan goes on a solo run.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Monaghan lead the way in Division 3A of the national hurling league, beating Donegal by 1-21 to 3-14.

Brian McGuigan netted in the eighth minute as the hosts won today’s top-of-the-table clash at Castleblayney.

At Darver, Tyrone got off the mark with a comprehensive 5-16 to 0-12 defeat of Louth, with Damien Casey, Pierse O’Kelly, Duibhir Marshall and Sean Og Grogan (2) netting.

In 3B, there was a thrilling encounter at Carrick-on-Shannon, where Longford got the better of Leitrim, 2-19 to 3-13, to join Warwickshire at the top of the table.