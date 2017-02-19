HL2B round-up: Royals and Garden share top spot 19 February 2017





Meath's Adam Gannon.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Meath's Adam Gannon.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Meath and Wicklow are leading the way after two rounds of games in Division 2B of the national hurling league.

Adam Gannon and Peter Farrell grabbed the goals as the Royals defeated Derry by 2-19 to 0-16 in Navan, while the Garden County maintained their 100% record when edging out Mayo in an Aughrim thriller, 2-17 to 1-17, with George O’Brien and Padraig Doyle netting late on.

Down were the other winners in the division this afternoon: they defeated Roscommon by 1-21 to 1-16 at Ballycran, Gareth Johnson the goalscorer for the victors.