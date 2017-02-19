HL2A round-up: Lilywhites sink Lake men 19 February 2017





Kildare powered up their promotion charge with an excellent 1-16 to 0-14 victory over Westmeath at Newbridge.

The visitors led by the odd point from 15 at the break but John Mulhall netted the game’s only goal on 46 minutes, while David Reidy hit 0-9 as Joe Quaid’s charges added to their victory over Armagh last weekend to move clear at the top of the table.

Today’s other two games in Division 2A finished level: Armagh and London each registered 1-13 at the Athletic Grounds, while the game at Dr Cullen Park ended Carlow 0-21 Antrim 2-15.