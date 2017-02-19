HL1B: magnificent Model stun Tribe 19 February 2017





Galway's Aidan Harte and Jack O'Connor of Wexford.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Galway's Aidan Harte and Jack O'Connor of Wexford.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

There was high drama in Salthill where Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford came from behind to beat Galway by 1-21 to 3-13.

It looked like the hosts were destined for victory when Joe Canning came off the bench for his first appearance of the year and converted a penalty within 90 seconds to leave six between the sides – 3-12 to 0-15. Incredibly, the Slaneysideers would go on to outscore the Tribesmen by 1-6 to 0-1 in the final 16 minutes of an absorbing contest watched by 7,006.

Following on the heels of their opening-round defeat of Limerick last weekend, this second successive victory leaves Wexford in a brilliant position to challenge for promotion to the top flight.

Goals from Joseph Cooney and Johnny Coen had the hosts seemingly in control coming up to half time but the spirited winners reeled off five unanswered points before the short whistle to trail by just two, 2-7 to 0-11. All six Wexford forwards registered in the first half as well as all three half backs.

A Conor McDonald free began the Model County recovery before goalkeeper Mark Fanning netted a 57th-minute penalty. Opposing goalkeeper Colm Callanan was Galway’s only scorer in the last 16 minutes as McDonald speared over the last three scores to give his side an unforgettable win.

It was foggy in Pearse Stadium today but Wexford fans can see clearly the impact their new manager is having on this rejuvenated side!