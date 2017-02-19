All-Ireland Club JFC: O'Sullivan stars as Glenbeigh-Glencar crowned champions 19 February 2017





Glenbeigh-Glencar's Gavan O'Grady with Cathal McWilliams of Rock.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Glenbeigh-Glencar's Gavan O'Grady with Cathal McWilliams of Rock.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Kerry star Darran O'Sullivan played a pivotal role as Glenbeigh-Glencar got the better of Rock St Patrick's of Tyrone in today's AIB All-Ireland Club JFC decider at Croke Park.

The men from the Kingdom edged an ill-tempered affair on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-11.

The winners finished with 14 men while their Tyrone opponents had three players sent for early showers.

O'Sullivan was shown a black card late on but not before he had contributed 1-3 to his club's cause.

Gavin O'Grady's return of six points was also a key ingredient in their winning formula.

O'Sullivan raised a green flag within seconds of the throw-in but Rock recovered from that early set-back and the sides went in level at the break – 1-6 to 0-9.

Glenbeigh-Glencar's Colin McGillycuddy lifts the silverware.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Rock's Enda McWilliams' participation was brought to a premature end in the 22nd minutes after he picked up a second yellow card while Glenbeigh-Glencar's Daniel Griffin was shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

Tempers flared as both sides made their way off the pitch for the half-time break while a mentor from the Tyrone side's backroom team was sent to the stand in the 43rd minute following an incident with O'Sullivan.

Six minutes later, Padraig Ward's goal boosted the Red Hand County side into a 1-10 to 0-8 lead but Glenbeigh-Glencar refused to panic.

They restored parity and found an extra gear to kick three unanswered points from substitute Bernard Murphy, O'Sullivan and Jason McKenna.

Rock's woes were compounded when Diarmaid Carroll and Niall Mullan were both sent to the line.