Brogan welcomes Galvin to 'the parish'

Dublin's Bernard Brogan with Paul Galvin of Kerry during their side's All-Ireland final clash at Croke Park in 2011.

Welcome to Oliver Plunkett's Paul Galvin – but don't get too comfortable in the number 15 jersey!

The former Kerry great lined out for his adopted club in the capital this morning and Bernard Brogan rolled out the red carpet for his new team mate.

Dublin star Brogan had, however, one stipulation...

Welcome to the parish @pgal10 don't get to used to that number though pic.twitter.com/qpOC59SioU — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) February 19, 2017

@bernardbrogan @pgal10 you'll be great sub to have Bernard — John Doyle (@johnnydoyle78) February 19, 2017

The Kerry man hit back in style ...