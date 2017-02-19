Kingston takes defeat on the chin 19 February 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston conceded that Dublin were deserving winners of last night's Allianz HL Division 1A encounter.

After the high of their first round win over Clare, the Rebels were brought back down to earth by the Pairc Ui Rinn visitors who displayed a greater appetite for the battle.

“Dublin were hungrier,” Kingston remarked to eir Sport following their 1-14 to 2-19 defeat.

“I don't think we're as bad as we showed tonight and I don't think we're as good as people said we were after the Clare game.

“We're somewhere in the middle.”