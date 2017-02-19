"It outweighs anything that I've ever done before" 19 February 2017





Carrickshock players and supporters celebrate after winning the All-Ireland club IHC title.

Richie Power says winning an All-Ireland Club IHC medal with Carrickshock ranks highest on his lengthy list of achievements on the hurling field.

Considering he has nine All-Ireland SHC souvenirs in his back pocket, it highlights what yesterday's 2-15 to 0-6 win over Galway's Ahascragh-Fohenagh at Croke Park means to the 31-year-old.



“It’s a dream come true,” he said to RTÉ Sport.

“It outweighs anything that I’ve ever done before, winning an All-Ireland with these lads. It’s something I’ll always remember.

“It went by very very quick. We set our stall out from the very start. We wanted to start the game quick and we did that.”