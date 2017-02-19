Dublin's work-rate pleases Cunningham 19 February 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Last night's Allianz HL Division 1A victory over Cork illustrated what Dublin are 'capable of', according to manager Ger Cunningham.

Cunningham's charges came away from his native Rebel County with a fully deserved 2-19 to 1-14 victory under their belts and afterwards he told RTÉ Sport: “All in all, I'm very happy.

“There was a lot of disappointment in our dressing-room last weekend after the performance against Tipperary. We probably showed them a bit too much respect and we were well beaten.

“We knew that wasn't reflective of what we see in training and we were just trying to get the lads to bring what they were doing in training and bring a serious attitude to it.

“They brought a great work-rate and I think that was the big thing for us. Thankfully it paid off.

“They showed tonight what they're capable of.”