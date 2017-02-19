Video: 'Fantastic feeling' - Paddy Tally 19 February 2017





See emotional final whistle scenes as St Mary's Belfast win the Independent.ie Sigerson Cup for the first time since 1989.



Long-serving manager Paddy Tally sank to his knees and says it is 'a fantastic feeling' to finally win the coveted trophy after defeating champions UCD in Ballyhaunis.



Remarkably, his team recovered for the second time in two days from the shock of conceding two early goals to win.



Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA