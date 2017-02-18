HL1A: Dubs tear up the script at Pairc Ui Rinn 18 February 2017





Cork's Patrick Horgan with Liam Rushe of Dublin

©INPHO Cork's Patrick Horgan with Liam Rushe of Dublin©INPHO

Dublin 2-19

Cork 1-14

Dublin bounced back from their 16-point hammering on opening weekend to stun Cork tonight with a gutsy eight-point win at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Ger Cunningham’s side were 9/2 underdogs before throw-in and fell behind early on before Ryan O’Dwyer’s goal saw them take control from the 15th minute onwards.

The visitors would net again five minutes into the second-half, but it was their dominant spell after O’Dwyer’s strike that put them on the path to victory here, gaining splendid performances all over the park, particularly from Donal Burke, Liam Rushe and Chris Crummey, who they’d lose to a second yellow card in the final quarter.

Bar the opening 10 minutes, the performance from the hosts was flat in comparison to that of their Clare in round one and 1-2 from Shane Kingston was what kept them in contention before half-time.

Dublin had also missed a first-half penalty but got their second goal through Eoin Conroy early in the restart, ushering them 2-12 to 1-9 in front, and never looked like losing from their.

The Rebels had made a decent start to the game with early points from Alan Cadogan and Patrick Horgan (2) helping them towards a 0-3 to nothing lead before Conroy got the visitors off the mark on 10 minutes.

A gem from Horgan increased Cork’s lead back to three but the Dubs got themselves in front within as many minutes after Caolan Conway’s point was backed up by a goal which O’Dwyer bundled past Anthony Nash.

That strike gave Cunningham’s men a huge lift and they proceeded to fire over points via Burke (2) and Rian McBride before winning a penalty which Nash saved from the former.

Burke would convert the resultant ‘65’ to make it 1-9 to 0-4 before a Horgan free eventually stopped the rot for the hosts.

Wake-up call received, the Munster side fashioned a goal of their own on the half-hour mark from a brilliant move which saw Luke Meade providing the assist to Shane Kingston, who finished brilliantly to the Dubs’ net.

That strike ensured that the closing stages of the half would be more profitable for Cork, with that man Kingston adding two quick points to cancel out McBride and Conroy at the other end.

However, it was still Dublin that carried in an unlikely 1-11 to 1-7 lead at the interval, but it could have been much worse for their opponents.

It would eventually get worse for the 1/5 favourites, as their early second-half frees from Martin Coleman and Horgan were done away with in an instant once Burke fed Conroy inside for Dublin’s second goal on 40 minutes.

Cunningham’s charges pushed on from there, with Burke (free), O’Dwyer, Chris Bennett and Eamon Dillon converting their majority share in possession.

The only downside for the Metropolitans would be a second yellow card being issued to Chris Crummey but they still continued to control the game in its last quarter, despite Horgan (free), Conor Lenihan and Coleman (65) keeping Cork in the contest.

Two Burke frees steadied the ship heading towards the home stretch and in those closing stages the chasing team could only manage a Hogan free, as Cian O’Sullivan point at the other end rounded off a deserved victory for the Dubs.