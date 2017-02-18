All-Ireland club IHC final: Carrickshock Power to glory 18 February 2017





Carrickshock's Darragh Brennan with Paul Gavin of Ahascragh Fohenagh

Carrickshock (Kilkenny) 2-15

Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) 0-06

Richie Power scored half a dozen points to help Carrickshock to an emphatic All-Ireland club IHC final victory over Ahascragh-Fohenagh at Croke Park.

Five of the former Kilkenny star's points came from play as a star-studded Carrickshock became the fourth Kilkenny club to lift the trophy in the last six seasons. The result was never in doubt after goalkeeper Jamie Power blasted home a 23rd minute penalty to give the winners a 1-6 to 0-2 lead at the break, with Damien Walsh adding a second major shortly after the restart.

Richie Power, Kevin Farrell and John Power were on target early on as Carrickshock immediately stamped their authority on proceedings. Ahascragh-Fohenagh had to wait until the 20th minute for their opening score from Galway star Cathal Mannion, and they were left with a mountain to climb when Padraic Mannion fouled Richie Power at the other end and his brother Jamie dispatched the penalty past his opposite number Donal Kelly.

'Shock had extended their lead to 11 points by the end of the third quarter thanks to Walsh's goal after a long ball in by midfielder Brian O'Donovan, and points from Richie and John Power, and Darragh Brennan.

Mannion accounted for all bar one of the losers' tally as late points from Richie Power, Michael Rice, Pat Tennyson and Mark O'Dwyer added gloss to the scoreline.

Carrickshock - Jamie Power (1-0pen); D Franks, J Dalton, J Grace; J Cahill, J Tennyson, N Tennyson; B O’Donovan, M Rice (0-1); John Power (0-2), R Power (0-6, 1f), D Walsh (1-1); K Farrell (0-2f), D Brennan (0-1), M O’Dwyer (0-1). Subs: J Butler for B O’Donovan, S Power for D Brennan, P Tennyson (0-1) for J Cahill, J Murphy for J Grace, M Rohan for M O’Dwyer.

Ahascragh-Fohenagh - D Kelly; B Kelly, P Mannion, J Kelly; JP Egan, L Tully, J Finnerty; E Delaney, S Kelly; L Cosgrove (0-1), C Mannion (0-5, 3f), F Donnellan; P Galvin, R Kelly, M Kelly. Subs: S Connelly for F Donnellan, E O Ceallaigh for M Kelly, C Cosgrove for E Delaney, S Smyth for R Kelly, D Smyth for J Finnerty.

Referee - G McGrath.