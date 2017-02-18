Trench Cup final: McEneaney stars as DkIT retain crown 18 February 2017





Oisin McConville.

DkIT 3-10

WIT 1-14

Armagh legend Oisín McConville guided DkIT to back-to-back Trench Cups at the expense of WIT at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan today.

In a repeat of last year's final, Dundalk withstood a late rally from their Waterford opponents to retain the second tier football trophy for third level colleges. Tadhg McEneaney produced a man of the match performance for DkIT who won the Trench Cup for the first time last year.

Gerard McSorley got the winners off to the perfect start with a goal in the first minute, but WIT recovered well to only trail by 0-7 to 1-5 after playing against the wind in the opening half.

However, goals in the third quarter from Dean Maguire and McEneaney propelled DkIT into a 3-9 to 0-11 lead before Waterford cut the gap to the minimum. But McEneaney had the final say in injury-time to keep the trophy in the border town for another year.