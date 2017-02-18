LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 18 February 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston with his selectors Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Pat Hartnett.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Cork manager Kieran Kingston with his selectors Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Pat Hartnett.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Welcome to the latest edition of our live match tracker which will cover this evening’s two clashes in the Allianz Hurling League.

In Division 1A, Cork are bidding to maintain their impressive start to the season when they welcome Dublin to Pairc Ui Rinn, where the visitors will be hoping to better their display from last weekend’s one which saw them suffer a 16-point defeat at the hands of Tipperary.

In Portlaoise, both Laois and Offaly will be looking for their first wins in Division 1B and it promises to be an interesting night for O’Moore boss Eamonn Kelly, who stepped down as Offaly managed last August.

Both games are scheduled for throw-in at 7pm and you can follow all the action by clicking here.